Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, March 11, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. NASS, not Tinubu, ‘padded’ 2024 budget by N1.2trn – Presidency

The Presidency, on Sunday, denied allegations that President Bola Tinubu is implementing a budget different from what the National Assembly passed.Read more

2. SERAP threatens to sue NCC over directive to block phone lines of Nigerians

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Dr. Aminu Maida, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) “to immediately revoke the apparently unlawful directive to network providers to bar the phone lines of millions of Nigerians who have linked their SIM cards to their National Identification Numbers (NINs).”Read more

3. Nigerian govt bans leave of absence for health professionals going abroad

In a bid to discourage health professionals from leaving the country in what is popularly called the ‘Japa Syndrome,’ the Nigerian government has placed a blanket ban on leave of absence for workers in the health sector.Read more

4. State govs are taking steps to tackle food crisis, economic hardship, NGF claims

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), on Sunday said that state governors in the country are implementing diverse strategies and measures aimed at resolving the ongoing economic challenges and food crises within their respective states.Read more

5. Tinubu orders customs to return seized food items to owners

President Bola Tinubu, has ordered the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to return food items seized at border areas to their rightful owners under the condition that the goods are sold domestically in the Nigerian market.Read more

6. You’re living your dream as president, let Nigerians live theirs, Jandor tells Tinubu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 general elections in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, has urged President Bola Tinubu to see to the well-being of Nigerians while living his dream as the country’s leader.Read more

7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Binance to exit Nigerian market; FG suspends expatriate levy scheme; Other stories

The ongoing face-off between global crypto trading platform, Binance and the Federal Government has taken a fresh twist following the platform’s resolve to stop all transactions and trading in Nigeria’s currency from March 8.Read more

8. 20 IPOB fighters killed as security agents destroy 50 hideouts in Imo

A joint security team comprising personnel of the Armed Forces, Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have killed 20 fighters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.Read more

9. NDLEA uncovers drugs hidden in vehicle engines, tyres (Video)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says its operatives discovered illicit drugs hidden in the engine compartments and tyre tubes of commercial vehicles.Read more

10. Liverpool, Man City play draw at Anfield to keep Arsenal top of EPL

Liverpool and Manchester City played a thrilling 1-1 draw in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday evening.Read more

