Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, March 9, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Defence minister, Matawalle, orders DIA to go after those calling for military coup

Those calling for coup may have the Federal Government to contend with, as the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has directed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), to go after them.Read more

2. Tinubu condemns Borno, Kaduna abductions, orders rescue of hostages

President Bola Tinubu on Friday condemned the abductions of internally displaced persons and students by terrorists in Borno and Kaduna States.Read more

3. Troops destroy IPOB supreme headquarters in Imo

Troops of the Nigerian Army have destroyed the supreme headquarters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Orsu local government area of Imo State.Read more

4. Refugee commission says 6.1 million Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters

The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) said on Friday over 6.1 million Nigerians were displaced by insecurity and natural disasters in the country.Read more

5. DSS asks Nigerians to be vigilant against explosives

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday, cautioned Nigerians to be vigilant against public dangers, especially Improvised Explosive Devices.Read more

6. Amnesty demands safe release of over 600 persons abducted by terrorists in Borno, Kaduna

Amnesty International on Friday urged the Federal Government to rescue the over 600 people abducted by terrorists in Borno and Kaduna States.Read more

7. Outcry forces Nigerian govt to suspend implementation of expatriate employment levy

The Federal Government has suspended the implementation of the recently enacted Expatriate Employment Levy by the Federal Ministry of Interior.Read more

8. Diaspora remittances into Nigeria rose by $1bn in one month — CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday that foreign exchange remittances by Nigerians living abroad into the country rose to $1.3 billion in one month.Read more

9. Lagos govt to sanction Uber for breach of data sharing agreement

The Lagos State government has resolved to sanction a car-hailing company, Uber Technologies System Nigeria Limited, for failure to comply with an essential data-sharing agreement.Read more

10. NFF lists out requirements as search for next Super Eagles coach begins

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has listed out the requirements as it begins the searcg for a coach for the national football team, the Super Eagles.Read more

