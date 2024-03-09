Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, March 9, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Defence minister, Matawalle, orders DIA to go after those calling for military coup
Those calling for coup may have the Federal Government to contend with, as the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle has directed the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), to go after them.Read more
2. Tinubu condemns Borno, Kaduna abductions, orders rescue of hostages
President Bola Tinubu on Friday condemned the abductions of internally displaced persons and students by terrorists in Borno and Kaduna States.Read more
3. Troops destroy IPOB supreme headquarters in Imo
Troops of the Nigerian Army have destroyed the supreme headquarters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Orsu local government area of Imo State.Read more
4. Refugee commission says 6.1 million Nigerians displaced by insecurity, disasters
The National Commission for Refugees Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) said on Friday over 6.1 million Nigerians were displaced by insecurity and natural disasters in the country.Read more
5. DSS asks Nigerians to be vigilant against explosives
The Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday, cautioned Nigerians to be vigilant against public dangers, especially Improvised Explosive Devices.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, March 8, 2024
6. Amnesty demands safe release of over 600 persons abducted by terrorists in Borno, Kaduna
Amnesty International on Friday urged the Federal Government to rescue the over 600 people abducted by terrorists in Borno and Kaduna States.Read more
7. Outcry forces Nigerian govt to suspend implementation of expatriate employment levy
The Federal Government has suspended the implementation of the recently enacted Expatriate Employment Levy by the Federal Ministry of Interior.Read more
8. Diaspora remittances into Nigeria rose by $1bn in one month — CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday that foreign exchange remittances by Nigerians living abroad into the country rose to $1.3 billion in one month.Read more
9. Lagos govt to sanction Uber for breach of data sharing agreement
The Lagos State government has resolved to sanction a car-hailing company, Uber Technologies System Nigeria Limited, for failure to comply with an essential data-sharing agreement.Read more
10. NFF lists out requirements as search for next Super Eagles coach begins
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has listed out the requirements as it begins the searcg for a coach for the national football team, the Super Eagles.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...