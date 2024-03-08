Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, March 8, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. EMEFIELE: Buhari, SGF signatures forged to move $6.2m from CBN, Forensic expert reveals
A forensic document examiner seconded to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Bamaiyi Haruna, has revealed that the analysis conducted on the documents used to release $6.2m from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in February 2023 showed that they were forged.Read more
2. Tinubu inaugurates implementation committee on Oronsaye report
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday inaugurated an 11-member committee to implement the approved recommendations of the Stephen Oronsaye report on the restructuring and rationalisation of government parastatals, agencies, and commissions.Read more
3. Tinubu sleeps at 2:00 a.m. daily due to concern for Nigerians – Presidency
The presidency on Thursday revealed that President Bola Tinubu sleeps late everyday due to concern for Nigerians who are groaning under the weight of his government’s policies.Read more
4. Beneficiaries of student loans to begin payment two years after NYSC —Govt
Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), Dr. Akintunde Sawyer, has disclosed that beneficiaries of the Nigeria Education Loan Scheme would begin the payment process two years after completing the mandatory National Youth Corps Service (NYSC) scheme.Read more
5. NLC demands N794,000 minimum wage for workers in South West
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Thursday, demanded N794,000 as the new minimum wage for workers in the South-West region.Read more
6. Gov Fubara declares readiness to vacate office for peace in Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Similaye Fubara, on Thursday, declared his readiness to vacate office for a lasting peace in the state.Read more
7. Nigeria has only 13m registered electricity customers – TCN
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday only 13.1 million out of the country’s 230 million population are officially registered to use electricity.Read more
8. N22tr CBN printed under Buhari went to privileged few, caused current inflation, Edun reveals
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has said the N22.7tn printed by the Central Bank of Nigeria through Ways and Means overdraft for the Federal Government from 2015 to 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari, threw the country into the current inflation.Read more
9. NAF claims terrorists leaders, fighters, killed, hideouts destroyed in Katsina, Zamfara
The Nigeria Air Force (NAF), says sustained air strikes conducted by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji, have killed scores of terrorist leaders and their fighters while several of their hideouts were destroyed in Katsina and Zamfara States in the last end week.Read more
10. Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger to set up anti-terrorist force
The military governments in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic have resolved to set up a joint force to fight Islamist terrorist groups in the three nations.Read more
