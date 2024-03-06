﻿ Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. P&ID scam: Court dismisses money laundering charge against ex-petroleum ministry’s director

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed the money laundering charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the late former Director of Legal, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Grace Taiga.Read more

2. Again, army assures Nigerians it has no plans for a coup

In what seems to have become a continuum, the Nigerian military has again reassured that it has no plans to truncate the democratic system of government in the country.Read more

3. Reps summon Oyetola, NPA MD, others over port concession

The House of Representatives on Tuesday summoned the Minister of Blue Economy and Transport, Gboyega Oyetola, over the handling of Port infrastructure concession in the country.Read more

4. I’m not desperate to be President of Nigeria —Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has once again reiterated his stance that his quest to become Nigeria’s president is not driven by desperation, but his genuine desire to make the country work.Read more

5. Edo 2024: ‘We are waiting for him’, PDP responds to Shaibu’s threat of legal action

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has welcomed the decision of Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu to seek redress in court over the outcome of the primary of the party ahead of the governorship election in Edo State, adding that it was not worried over it.Read more

6. EFCC intercepts 21 food-loaded trucks heading to Chad, Cameroon

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have intercepted 21 trucks loaded with food and other items heading to the Chad Republic, the Central African Republic, and Cameroon.Read more

7. Tinubu claims Nigerian govt attracted $30bn FDIs in nine months

President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday his administration has attracted $30 billion in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) commitments to shore up the country’s economy in the last nine months.Read more

8. Binance to exit Nigerian market, ends Naira transactions, others March 8

The ongoing face-off between global crypto trading platform, Binance and the Federal Government has taken a fresh twist following the platform’s resolve to stop all transactions and trading in Nigeria’s currency from March 8.Read more

9. Troops kill bandits’ leader, others in Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed a notorious bandits’ leader identified as Maikusa in Katsina State.Read more

10. Aruna loses to Assar in men’s final at 13th African Games

Omar Assar reclaimed the title he surrendered in 2019 after an energy-sapping final against Quadri Aruna of Nigeria at the 13th African Games taking place in Accra, Ghana.Read more

