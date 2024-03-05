Again, army assures Nigerians it has no plans for a coup

In what seems to have become a continuum, the Nigerian military has again reassured that it has no plans to truncate the democratic system of government in the country.

Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, on Tuesday, sought to dispel concerns about military intervention in politics, emphasizing the army’s dedication to upholding the nation’s democracy.

In a statement delivered during a seminar at the Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary in Abuja, General Lagbaja declared that the Nigerian Army has no intention of undermining democratic processes. He reiterated the military’s constitutional role, which includes defending the nation and supporting democratically elected leaders.

General Lagbaja’s address focused heavily on professionalism within the ranks. He urged officers and soldiers to adhere to the core principles enshrined in the Nigerian constitution while carrying out their duties. This emphasis on constitutional adherence aims to assure the public that the military will not overstep its bounds and interfere with civilian authority.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly the Nigerian Army, has come to terms with the country’s choice of democracy as the preferred system of governance.

“We are, therefore, agents of democracy and have no desire to truncate it,” Gen Lagbaja said.

He further stated, “The Nigerian Army will continue to defend our constitution and not suspend it for whatever reason.

“It is the duty of our elected leaders to lead while the military does its job as enshrined in our constitution.

“Nigerian Army personnel must, therefore, remain professional and be above board as they discharge their constitutional duties.”

