P&ID scam: Court dismisses money laundering charge against ex-petroleum ministry’s director

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, dismissed the money laundering charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the late former Director of Legal, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Grace Taiga.

The judge dismissed the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/321/2021 after Taiga’s counsel, Daniel Alumun, presented her death certificate to the court.

Justice Egwuatu was informed about Taiga’s death by her lawyer at the last hearing date but the EFCC demanded to see the ex-director’s death certificate.

However, the anti-graft agency was not represented in court in today’s proceeding.

The EFCC had on October 7, 2021, re-arraigned Taiga on a nine-count amended money laundering charge but pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Taiga, an accomplice in the multiple fraud cases involving Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Limited, was granted bail in the sum of N30 million on October 27, 2021.

She was also standing trial before Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court for alleged bribery in the Gas Supply Processing Agreement between P&ID and the Federal Government.

Taiga was among other Nigerians and foreigners being prosecuted by the commission for alleged money laundering.

A director in the P&ID, James Nolan, was arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in Italy on January 27.

The Briton is standing trial in Nigeria’s ongoing $9.6 billion P&ID scandal.

He was yet to be extradited to Nigeria.

