Politics
I’m not desperate to be President of Nigeria —Obi
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has once again reiterated his stance that his quest to become Nigeria’s president is not driven by desperation, but his genuine desire to make the country work.
Obi who repeated his stance while speaking at the LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards held in Abuja on Tuesday after receiving an award as Politician of the Year 2023, said if given the opportunity in the future of becoming Nigeria’s president, he would give his all to the country.
“For me, this award, I am grateful to the almighty God. If I have the opportunity, I will give my all to the country.
“I am not desperate to be president, I am desperate to make Nigeria work,” the former Anambra State governor said.
READ ALSO:Peter Obi decries reported N20.5bn allocation for renovation of VP’s residence
“We have no reasons to be poor. Poverty should never be part of our lives especially in the North. Nigeria is blessed with over 7,442,00 square meters of land; Nigeria can feed Africa.
“Niger State alone can feed Nigeria and Africa with over 73,000 square meters of land.
“Ukraine has no reason to give us grain. The two biggest states in the North-East, Borno with over 70,000 square metres of land and Taraba, are four times the size of Belgium that is exporting food. There is so much we can do in the country if we have the right leadership.
“The more you remove people out of poverty, the more you have less criminals,” Obi stated.
