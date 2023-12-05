Peter Obi decries reported N20.5bn allocation for renovation of VP’s residence

The N15 billion budget for the Vice-President’s residence has drawn criticism from Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential contender for the February 2023 election.

The Federal Capital Territory’s Minister, Nysom Wike, had revealed that the FCT plans to use the funds for a “befitting residence” for Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria.

With so many significant issues confronting our country, Obi attacked the idea in a series of tweets on his X handle on Monday, calling it “shocking and disheartening.”

He noted, “Just recently in the Supplementary Budget, the sum of N2.5 billion was included for the renovation of the Vice President’s residence in Abuja, which means that he already has a residence.

“Again, during the budget presentation, I heard the sum of N3 billion was allocated for the renovation of the Vice President’s residence in Lagos.”

The former Anambra Governor further decried the poverty rate, collapsed health facilities and skyrocketed unemployment rate in the country.

“If we total all these sums, we would have budgeted the sum of N20.5 billion for the housing of the Vice President at this critical time when we are not just the world’s poverty capital, but more people are falling into poverty, with so many Nigerians not knowing where their next meal will come from. Our health facilities have collapsed, and unemployment is skyrocketing.”

