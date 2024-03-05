Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Economic hardship: Nigerian govt to begin nationwide distribution of grains

The Minister of Agriculture, Abubakar Kyari, said on Monday the Federal Government would begin the distribution of 42,000 metric tons of grains this week to tackle the current economic hardship in the country.Read more

2. Keyamo denies plans to relocate firefighting equipment from Kaduna to Lagos

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has debunked claims that the ministry has concluded plans to relocate a firefighting simulator from the the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) located in Zaria, Kaduna State, to Lagos State.Read more

3. Court adjourns Kanu’s N1bn suit against Nigerian govt to March 18

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned a fresh N1 billion suit filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government till March 18.Read more

4. NASU begs Tinubu to order payment of withheld salaries

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) on Monday urged President Bola Tinubu to order payment of its withheld four months salaries.Read more

5. Ukraine donating food to Nigeria is a national disgrace —Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, has lashed out at the Nigerian government over the donation of 25,000 metric tonnes of wheat by war-torn Ukraine.Read more

6. APC, Sylva demand disbandment of Bayelsa tribunal over alleged bias

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva, have demanded the disbandment of the state’s election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja over alleged bias.Read more

7. NCC reveals why SIM cards previously linked to NIN were barred

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed why some telecommunications subscribers who previously linked their SIM cards to their National Identification Numbers (NINs) were barred from the network.Read more

8. NGX: Investors gain N1.8tr as Nigeria’s equities market rebounds from losses

Investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N1.8 trillion following strong performances by Transcorp, PZ, Neimeth, and others on the trading floor on Monday.Read more

9. Court dismisses charge against 19 Bureaux De Change operators in Lagos

Justice Lewis Allagoa of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Monday, dismissed a charge against 19 Bureau De Change (BDC) operators in the state.Read more

10. Arsenal hammer Sheffield Utd 6-0 in Premier League

Arsenal put up a very fine performance to seal a whopping 6-0 victory over Sheffield United in a Premier League clash on Monday night.Read more

