Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, March 4, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu directs Qatari investors to report any official demanding bribe from them

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, told Qatari captains of industry to report any Nigerian official who demands any form of bribe before allowing them to do business in the country.Read more

2. FCT Looting: NEMA says it’s not its warehouse that was looted, directs security around its locations

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Sunday, said the warehouse that was looted by residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) does not belong to it.Read more

3. Lagos issues 4-day quit notice to squatters on coastal roads

The Lagos State Government, on Sunday, issued a four day relocation notice to all squatters occupying illegal shanties around the coastal roads in Mayegun, Lekki area of the state.Read more

4. Maritime workers union fume over reports its member was arrested over drug importation

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has fumed over reports linking its member to two seized containers at the Tin Can Port laden with 56.39kg of Cocaine and 795kg of Colorado.Read more

5. SERAP sues Tinubu over failure to probe alleged missing $3.4bn IMF loan

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over “the failure to probe the grim allegations that $3.4 billion loan obtained by Nigeria from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finance the budget and respond to COVID-19 is missing, diverted or unaccounted for.”Read more

6. Customs gives importers 90-day grace to regularize import duty on vehicles

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has announced a 90-day window for regularising import duties on specific categories of vehicles.Read more

7. NECA rejects expatriate employment levy, says it’ll discourage investment

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has kicked against the Expatriate Employment Levy (EEL) recently launched by the Federal Government, warning that it would discourage investment if implemented.Read more

8. Police arrest 15 suspects, recover 26 bags of maize looted from FCT ARD warehouse

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 15 suspects who allegedly took part in the looting of a warehouse belonging to the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration on Sunday morning.Read more

9. Leverkusen go 10 points clear at top of Bundesliga with win over Cologne

Bayer Leverkusen are gradually heading to securing the German Bundesliga title this season as they sit 10 points clear at the summit.Read more

10. Foden double helps Man City come from behind to beat rivals United

Phil Foden scored twice to help Manchester City come from behind to beat city rivals Manchester United 3-1 in a thrilling derby on Sunday.Read more

