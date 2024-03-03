Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, March 3, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. 1999 constitution cannot resolve Nigeria’s challenges – Anyaoku

A former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Emeka Anyaoku, said on Saturday the 1999 Constitution would not adequately address the country’s economic predicaments and other challenges.Read more

2. Nigerian govt to help Qatari investors with data on Lithium, other mineral reserves

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said on Saturday the Federal Government would provide comprehensive data on its Lithium reserves and other mineral deposits for investors to peruse.Read more

3. Port Harcourt-Aba train service to begin operation end of March

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) said on Saturday the Port Harcourt-Aba train service would start operation by the end of March.Read more

4. PDP sets up committee to reconcile Shaibu, Ighodalo, others after Edo governorship primary fiasco

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a post-primary election reconciliation committee to reconcile all aggrieved members to work for the party’s victory in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.Read more

5. Ex-APC vice chairman, Lukman alleges Tinubu managing govt affairs like a dictator

A former Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, Salihu Lukman, on Saturday alleged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been managing the country’s affairs like a military dictator.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, March 2, 2024

6. Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu dies months after leg amputation

Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr. Ibu is dead.Read more

7. Nigerian govt summons Abuja, Ibadan DisCoS over poor power supply

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has summoned the chief executive officers of two electricity distribution companies (DisCos) over worsening supply situations in their domains.Read more

8. Amotekun arrests suspected human trafficker with five children in Osun

Operatives of the South-West security network, Amotekun, have arrested suspected human trafficker, Isaac Okonu, in Osun State.Read more

9. EPL: Liverpool beat Forest, Spurs seal comeback win vs Palace, Chelsea draw

Darwin Núñez was the goalscorer for Liverpool in their 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on Saturday.Read more

10. Ex-Falcons goalkeeper dies after battling breast cancer for 8yrs

After battling with breast cancer for eight years, a former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Bidemi Aluko-Olaseni, has given up the ghost.Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now