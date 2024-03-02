Nigerian govt summons Abuja, Ibadan DisCoS over poor power supply

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has summoned the chief executive officers of two electricity distribution companies (DisCos) over worsening supply situations in their domains.

Those invited are CEOs of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBDC).

Also summoned was the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Sule Abdulazeez.

In a letter signed by the Director of Distribution Services, Ministry of Power, Mr. B.U Mustapha, the affected officials are to meet with the minister on the poor power situations in the coming week.

The letter was seen by journalists on Saturday.

The management of other non-performing distribution companies would also be queried over non-performance as reports continue to filter in on the situation in their regions.

The two DisCos were summoned due to the worsening power supply situation in their network despite improved supply from TCN.

The Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations to the minister, Mr Bolaji Tunji, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja that gas shortage notwithstanding, electricity generation had been ramped up to more than 4000megawatt in recent days.

He said: “The ministry expects power supply to have improved across the country, as opposed to current experience in some regions.

“Findings revealed that some distribution companies were deliberately not taking up power supply from TCN, while some power lines were also damaged by vandals in Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt and Ibadan region.

“The minister stressed that willful non-performance by any DisCo could suffice as a reason for severe punishment or outright license revocation.

“The minister also directed TCN to immediately begin repair works on damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve power supply in affected regions.”

