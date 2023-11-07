Ajaero: Labour orders shutdown of power supply, flights in Imo

The Organised Labour on Tuesday ordered the shutdown of electricity and fuel supplies in Imo State following the assault of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Joe Ajaero, by police last week.

The NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) took the decision at the extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, the unions also directed aviation workers to stop flights into and outside the state.

Ajaero was picked up by heavily armed police officers during a non-violent rally at the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) secretariat in Owerri Imo State, and taken into custody on Wednesday.

The congress in a statement after the incident alleged that Ajaero was blindfolded, assaulted and even threatened with death by the police.

The organised labour last Friday resolved to embark on a nationwide strike from Wednesday to protest the assault of their president by the security agents.

The communiqué read: “The NEC-in-session orders the immediate withdrawal of services and shutdown of Imo State beginning midnight today. All workers and affiliates are expected to ensure compliance from wherever they are. All flights into and out of Imo state, fuel supplies and Electricity be stopped immediately as applicable. All Public and Private Sector workers are to immediately down tools indefinitely.”

