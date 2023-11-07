Guber election: IGP orders movement restriction in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi from Friday

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered restriction of movement in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States effective from Friday.

The off-cycle governorship election will take place in the three states on Saturday.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, said the decision was in line with measures put in place to ensure free and fair elections in the three states.

READ ALSO: IGP bans VIPs from moving with police escorts during Imo, Kogi, Bayelsa elections

He added that the IGP also barred state security outfits including Ebubeagu and other quasi-outfits from operating during the election.

Adejobi revealed that the Force had deployed marine and gunboats in the three states because of the states’ terrains.

“Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi have been fortified with different security equipment, including helicopters for aerial patrol,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now