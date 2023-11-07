News
Guber election: IGP orders movement restriction in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi from Friday
The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered restriction of movement in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States effective from Friday.
The off-cycle governorship election will take place in the three states on Saturday.
The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this at a media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, said the decision was in line with measures put in place to ensure free and fair elections in the three states.
He added that the IGP also barred state security outfits including Ebubeagu and other quasi-outfits from operating during the election.
Adejobi revealed that the Force had deployed marine and gunboats in the three states because of the states’ terrains.
“Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi have been fortified with different security equipment, including helicopters for aerial patrol,” the spokesman added.
