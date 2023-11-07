Gov Mutfwang presents 2024 budget proposal of N295.4bn to Plateau Assembly

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday, presented a 2024 budget proposal of N295.4 billion to the state House of Assembly for approval.

In his address at the ceremony, the governor said the proposal tagged: “Budget of New Beginnings,” was aimed at laying a solid foundation for the state.

He said the budget comprised N157.6 billion for recurrent expenditure and N137.9 billion for capital spending.

He said the vision and mission of his administration was to intervene in areas such as security, agriculture, human capital development, public health, and others.

Mutfwang said: “In the 2024 fiscal year, the government is projecting the sum of N295.4 billion with N26.2 billion representing 18.98 percent for finance and economy while the administration would take N22.2 billion representing 16.1 percent.

“The government earmarked N20.6 billion representing 14.96 percent for land, housing, and urban development, with N15 billion representing 11.59 percent for Water Sanitation while works and transport would take N14.3 billion representing 10.42 percent.”

The governor stressed that the budget would be funded through Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), federal allocations, and other sources.

He appealed to the lawmakers to give the budget speedy attention and also solicited their mutual understanding and cooperation in the passage of the budget.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Moses Sule, promised speedy passage of the budget in the interest of the Plateau people.

He urged Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to honour the invitation of various house committees for speedy passage of the budget.

