Tribunal upholds Plateau Gov Mutfwang’s election

The Plateau State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Jos, the state capital, on Thursday, upheld the election of Caleb Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the Governor of Plateau State.

The tribunal also dismissed the petition filed by Nentawe Goshwe of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nentawe had approached the Tribunal challenging the declaration of Mutfwang by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as Governor of Plateau State.

The APC candidate alleged that as at the time of the election Mutfwang was not qualified to contest having not been validly nominated and sponsored by his party (PDP) as the party had no structure as at the time of the said election.

The tribunal, however, in its judgment on Friday, dismissed the petition for lacking in merit.

