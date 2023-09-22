Fayose’s aide slams Ekiti PDP members calling for his suspension, says they are ‘political almajiris’

A member of the Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lere Olayinka, has knocked those calling for the suspension of former Governor Ayodele Fayose from the party as “political almajiris seeking unavailable lifeline.”

Olayinka, who is also Fayose’s spokesman, in a statement on Thursday, said it was funny that those championing the call had yet to come to terms with the fact that elections were over and there would be no free money anytime soon.

Read also:US cautions citizens traveling to Nigeria, lists 18 states to avoid

Insisting that the PDP ought to focus on reconciliation, he said: “The PDP of today is a party that should be going to people’s houses to beg them to return to active participation in the party. It is a party that has lost its political steam and those at present controlling it should begin the shedding of their garments of arrogance so that the party can be prevented from total collapse.

“It is either the political almajiris in Ekiti, who have never won any election without Fayose are yet to realise that unlike before, no one is struggling to be a member of the PDP or they are just playing to the gallery so that their political ATM can make available the usual crumbs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now