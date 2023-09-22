Plateau APC urges calm despite tribunal’s ruling

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday expressed confidence in the judiciary despite the ruling of the election petition tribunal which upheld Governor Caleb Mutfwang’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

A three-member panel led by Justice R. Irele-Ifineh had earlier on Friday dismissed the petition filed by APC and its governorship candidate, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, for being incompetent.

Justice Irele-Ifineh, who read the judgement, held that the issues raised by the petitioners on party structure were pre-election matters.

He stressed that the petitioners lacked the jurisdiction to challenge it.

In a statement by its publicity secretary in the state, Sylvanus Namang, the party urged its members to remain calm and law-abiding.

The statement read: “Though the tribunal judgment did not turn out in our favour, as true democrats, we still believe and have strong faith in the judiciary.

“The APC members should remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding.”

