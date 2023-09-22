Reps resume plenary after two months break on September 26

The House of Representatives will resume plenary on September 26.

The lower legislative chamber went on recess following the unveiling of the leadership of the House standing committees by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas on July 27.

The chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, announced the date in a letter forwarded to the lawmakers by the Clerk of the House, Dr. Yahaha Danzaria, on Friday.

READ ALSO: Reps to enact laws on reduction of Nigeria’s revenue agencies

The letter read: “Some of the key early developments expected on resumption are the conclusion of the work of all ad-hoc committees and the submission of their reports for the consideration of the House in line with the directive of the Rt. Honourable Speaker.

“It is also expected that the final draft of the Legislative Agenda developed by the ad-hoc committee led by House Leader, Hon. Prof. Julius Inhonvbere will be considered and adopted by the House.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now