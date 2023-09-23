Ogun: Abiodun, Amosun feud festers, as loyalists switch sides

The crisis between former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and his successor, Dapo Abiodun has taken a new twist after hundreds of Amosun’s loyalists on Friday, dumped him and rejoined the ‘mainstream’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Abiodun.

The returnees drawn from the 20 local government areas of the state, and led by the chairman of the Amosun-led faction of the party, Chief Derin Adebiyi, were received by Abiodun at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta.

While receiving the returnees, Abiodun commended them for their loyalty and steadfastness in what they believe in.

“I want to congratulate your sense of loyalty to leadership, which I will say is not only commendable but also enviable,” the governor said.

“This is a culture that we must promote and entrench. It is a culture that is fast eroding; it is a culture that we are fast losing. Loyalty is 100 per cent. For some others, they move once things are not working well, but for you, you stay put.

“This sense of loyalty is worthy of emulation. We must appreciate the fact that there can only be one leader in a party at a time.

“Even when we have ambitions and desires, we must subordinate ourselves 100 per cent to leadership and believe that it is that subordination that will allow us to flourish and achieve our objectives, dreams, desires and aspirations, not by forming factions or by breaking away, because by so doing, it only weakens the fabric of that collective union that we call our party.

“Let us promote what unites us as a family. I welcome you back. The future of Ogun State is in your hands and it is for our taking. The same joy with which the father of the prodigal son received his lost son back home, the same way I receive you today,” he added.

In an apparent swipe at his predecessor, Abiodun emphasized that there could be only one leader of a party at a time in a state, insisting that the leader of a party at the state level is the governor of the state.

