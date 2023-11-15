Reps adjourn sitting over labour strike

The nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Council (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), took its toll on the National Assembly as the House of Representatives was forced to adjourned its plenary on Wednesday.

The two labour unions had declared the industrial action on Tuesday following the maltreatment of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, by alleged political thugs in Imo State on November 1.

During sitting on Wednesday, the lawmakers decided to adjourn plenary proceeding halfway to enable the leadership and members take steps towards ending the ongoing strike by organised labour.

The adjournment followed the consideration and adoption of a motion of “Matters of urgent public importance,” brought to the floor of the House by Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

In the motion, Kalu called on the House leadership to engage organised labour to reach common ground in the interest of the nation.

Other lawmakers who made it to the House lamented the hardship Nigerians have been subjected to since the commencement of the strike and called on the federal government to take every step in ensuring that the dispute is resolved once and for all.

While ruling on the motion for adjournment, Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, said the leadership of the House would immediately meet with its counterpart in the Senate, and assured Nigerians that the issue concerning the labour unions

would be addressed and treated in a manner of urgency.

All items listed on the Order Paper for deliberation were subsequently adjourned till Thursday.

