Senate urges organized labour to suspend strike

The Senate on Wednesday urged the organised labour to suspend the ongoing strike in the interest of the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, at the plenary in Abuja.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) called out their members for a nationwide strike on Tuesday to protest the assault of their President, Joe Ajaero, by police in Imo State last week.

In his presentation, Bamidele lamented that most of the demands of the labour on the strike were not targeted at the welfare of Nigerian workers but arose from the alleged political involvement of the Ajaero, who hails from Imo State.

He said the state commissioner of police confirmed the police assault on the NLC president while participating in a political campaign in the state.

Senator Adamu Aliero, who seconded the motion, urged the Senate to intervene in order to protect the nation’s economy.

He said the intervention of the Senate would be timely and described the alleged brutality of the NLC president by police in Imo State as unfortunate.

