Tinubu to attend Guinea-Bissau’s 50th independence anniversary Thursday

President Bola Tinubu will join other African and world leaders to grace Guinea-Bissau 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day scheduled to hold on Thursday in Bissau, the country’s capital.

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, reveals that Tinybu is set to arrive Guinea-Bissau on Thursday following his week-long engagement in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he participated in the Saudi-Africa Summit held on November 10.

In the statement titled ‘President Tinubu honours invitation to Guinea-Bissau for Independence Day commemoration,’ Ngelale also disclosed that the President is expected to return to Nigeria same day.

