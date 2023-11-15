Abuja Appeal Court reserves judgment in Nasarawa guber case

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has reserved judgement in an appeal filed by Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, challenging the tribunal verdict that nullified his election.

The Chairman of the three-member Panel, Justice Onyemenam Uchechukwu, on Wednesday, announced this after the counsels adopted their written briefs in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the Appellant Court is currently hearing the Cross Appeal filed by David Emmanuel Ombugadu of the People’s Democratic party (PDP).

