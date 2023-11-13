Labour to proceed with strike despite court’s order

The organized labour has directed their affiliate unions to mobilise their members for a nationwide strike slated to begin on November 14.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) gave the directive in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The statement read: “In furtherance to the decision of the Joint National Executive Council (NEC) of NLC and TUC, all workers in Nigeria are hereby directed to withdraw their services effective 12:00 midnight today, 13th November 2023.

“Consequently, all affiliates and state councils of NLC/TUC are directed to issue circulars for maximum compliance and these circulars be made available to the National Secretariats or posted to the NEC and CWC Whatsapp Platforms.”

The unions had last week directed their members to proceed on strike following the assault of their president, Joe Ajaero, by police in Imo State on November 1.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had since ordered a probe into the incident,

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Friday, restrained the NLC and TUC from going ahead with the strike.

Justice Benedict Kanyip, who gave the order on an ex-parte application filed by the Federal Government, warned the labour unions against disobeying the directive.

He ordered the court staff to paste the restraining order on the wall of the Labour House to draw the unions’ attention to the directive.

Kanyip, who is also the court’s president, equally directed that the order, along with the originating and other processes, be served on the defendants through publication in two major national dailies.

