Presidency accuses NLC leader, Ajaero, of playing politics with workers’ issues in Imo

The Presidency, on Thursday, accused the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero of playing partisan politics in the Imo State governorship election holding on Saturday, November 11.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this allegation in a statement via his X handle on Thursday.

He stated: “Joe Ajaero, with the Labour governorship candidate, (are) playing partisan politics in Imo. And he claims he is fighting for all workers in the state. TUC surprisingly bought the lie.”

He also dismissed Ajaero’s claim of fighting for workers in the state.

Read also: PDP warns APC against rigging off-cycle guber polls

Onanuga’s reaction is coming on the heels of Ajaero’s meeting with the Labour Party, (LP) governorship candidate in the state, Athan Achuonu.

According to Onanuga, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) bought Ajaero’s lies about fighting for workers.

Ripples Nigeria reports that leaders of NLC and TUC declared an immediate and total strike in Imo State from Tuesday over last week’s attack on AJaero, and other labour leaders.

They equally threatened that if their grievances were not attended to, a nationwide strike would begin on November 14.

“The person of Uzodimma, the Governor of Imo State is declared persona non grata at all airports in Nigeria until he purges himself of bestial tendencies.

“Our unions will make further efforts through our international affiliations to blacklist Hope Uzodimma worldwide.

Joe “Furthermore, all aviation workers in Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri are hereby directed to stay at home”, the unions had said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now