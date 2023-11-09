Politics
PDP warns APC against rigging off-cycle guber polls
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against rigging the November 11 off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who issued the warning in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the party had mobilised supporters in the three states to monitor the conduct of the elections and to protect their votes.
The PDP statement reiterated that the party will not allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to manipulate the electoral process in the Saturday polls.
Ologunagba also called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to redeploy the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu, whom he accused of heightening tension which was capable of pushing the people to resort to self-help.
Read also: Conducting off-cycle elections in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa won’t be easy —INEC
“We are in a democracy and INEC must respect the wishes and aspirations of the people and stakeholders in the electoral process,” part of the statement reads.
“The people of Imo State have spoken clearly in demanding that Prof. Agu must not participate in any capacity whatsoever in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State, given her antecedents in favoring the APC in previous elections.” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...