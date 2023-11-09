PDP warns APC against rigging off-cycle guber polls

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) against rigging the November 11 off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who issued the warning in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said the party had mobilised supporters in the three states to monitor the conduct of the elections and to protect their votes.

The PDP statement reiterated that the party will not allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to manipulate the electoral process in the Saturday polls.

Ologunagba also called on the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to redeploy the Imo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Sylvia Agu, whom he accused of heightening tension which was capable of pushing the people to resort to self-help.

“We are in a democracy and INEC must respect the wishes and aspirations of the people and stakeholders in the electoral process,” part of the statement reads.

“The people of Imo State have spoken clearly in demanding that Prof. Agu must not participate in any capacity whatsoever in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State, given her antecedents in favoring the APC in previous elections.” he added.

