Conducting off-cycle elections in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa won’t be easy —INEC

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, noted that conducting the November 11 governorship polls in Kogi, Bayelsa, and Imo will not be an easy task due to insecurity and geographical locations.

He called on political parties to call their supporters to order as it prepares for off-cycle elections in some states, even as he charged security agencies to take quick action against perpetrators of electoral violence.

Yakubu gave the charge at a meeting of the Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security, noting that the actions by the security agencies will aid a safe environment for the peaceful conduct of elections.

He said: “The ultimate responsibility for election security lies with the security agencies.

“Our message to the security agencies is to take decisive action against perpetrators of electoral violence. This is the surest way to guarantee a safe environment for the peaceful conduct of elections and electoral activities.

“In doing so, security personnel on electoral duty should remain neutral and committed to the established professional code of conduct and rules of engagement.

“The three States of Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi are not the easiest States in Nigeria to conduct elections.

“The difficult geographical terrain and prevailing insecurity are compounded by negative mobilisation by political actors, especially since the commencement of the campaign in public on 14th July 2023.

“Our message to politicians is that they should call their candidates and supporters to order. Violence and other undemocratic activities such as vote buying, attacks on election officials, and disruption of the electoral process must stop.”

In his remarks at the meeting, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu said the security agencies were getting prepared ahead of the governorship elections in the three states.

“From the side of the security, which I am here representing as co-chair of this election, we want to assure you that we are getting prepared. We will work. We will be with you 100 per cent. We will meet the requirements and standards you want us to meet.

“We just have two weeks to the election. Already, a lot of work has gone into preparation. The security interaction is also ongoing”, Ribadu said.

According to him, the administration of President Bola Tinubu is ready to conduct free, fair and credible polls.

“Nothing is as important as a free and fair election in a democracy. I assure you, this government is ready to provide that. Mr President has given his orders and he said he wants to see a free, fair, credible election.

“This is going to be the first election that is going to be under his watch. He said that we should take this message to INEC and to Nigerians that he is going to be very much available to support you to make sure Nigeria will have free and fair elections,” he said.

