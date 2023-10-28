Falana decries use of judiciary to determine election winners in Nigeria

Human rights lawyer and advocate, Femi Falana (SAN), has decried the situation where winners of elections in Nigeria are determined by the courts.

Falana who was reacting to the judgment of the Supreme Court where the presidency of the country was settled last Thursday, said it was not an ideal situation for the winner of the country’s presidential election to be decided by the judiciary.

Falana, who spoke when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday night, insisted that a situation where winners of election in Nigeria are determined by the courts instead of the electoral body deprives the people the opportunity to have their preferred candidate in elective positions.

“No doubt the judgment of the Supreme Court ascended the electoral contestation as far as the presidential election conducted in February this year is concerned, but for sure it is not a judicial endorsement of the conduct of the election by INEC,” the senior advocate said.

READ ALSO:Falana urges Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo, to review payment of N500m fine to inmates

“And what I mean is that even with the judgment, it is very clear that Nigeria has a long way to go in terms of ensuring that credible elections are conducted, elections that will be devoid of acrimony, elections that all of us will be proud of, but we are still a long way from there even with the judgment.

“Yes for now the presidential election is concluded, it should have been concluded in February, but it has just been concluded by the Supreme Court and it should not be so. The judiciary should not determine the winners of elections.

“Judges are not suited to determine the winners of election; that is a job that is the exclusive reserve of INEC if things are done properly and that is why we must put an end to the shame that has become our law in terms of conducting elections,” Falana reiterated.

The rights activist said it doesn’t take much to conduct a good election if the political class are honest and dedicated in the conduct of transparent elections, but, added that Nigeria must realise at all times that it has the largest concentration of black people on earth and therefore has a greater responsibility to put its house in order so that black people will not be insulted all over the world.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now