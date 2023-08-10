Falana reveals reasons for coup in Niger Republic, proffers solutions

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, on Thursday, proffered solutions to the current crisis in the Niger Republic due to the coup situation.

The senior lawyer in his latest communique has proffered some solutions as regards how to arrest the ugly development.

Falana, Chair of the Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond (ASCAB), emphasized amongst other things, the need to address the root causes, including uranium exploitation by France and the US in Niger.

He states, “The demand for the restoration of constitutional order in Niger must address the exploitation of uranium by France and the United States.

“It is unacceptable for Niger, the fourth-largest producer of uranium, to remain one of the poorest countries in the world.”

The renowned legal practitioner further advocated a mandatory two-year term for elected presidents in the region.

“It is common knowledge that the immediate and remote cause of unconstitutional change of governments is the manipulation of constitutions and referenda by elected governments to extend the tenure of Presidents. In 2015, the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) proposed to restrict West African presidents to two terms in office to stop unconstitutional changes of governments in West Africa. The proposal was shelved as it was opposed by Togo and The Gambia, both with presidents who had been in power for more than two terms in office.

“But following the coup in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea, Ecowas leaders under the immediate past Chairman, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana proposed to amend of the Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance to limit the tenure of Presidents to a maximum period of two terms in office.

“The amendment was not passed due to the objection of President Allason Quatara of Cote divoire, Mall of Senegal, and Faure Eyadama of Togo. Presidents Quatara and Eyadama are currently spending more than two terms in office while President Mall is scheming for a third term.

“The new Chairman of Ecowas, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, should ensure that the amendment is passed forthwith while sanctions are imposed on democratically elected presidents who engage in amendment of the national constitutions to extend their tenure beyond two terms,” the communique reads in part.

Meanwhile, the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) prepares for its crucial meeting in Abuja today.

Several concerning developments in the region, from tenure elongation to unconstitutional changes of government, continue to cast a shadow over the polity within the region.

These issues come at a time when the region has witnessed about nine coups, both successful and unsuccessful, in recent years, the latest being the Niger Palace revolution.

