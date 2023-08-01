Nigerian govt replies Falana, says labour’s planned protest subjudice, will ‘endanger public peace’

The planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) protesting the elimination of the petrol subsidy and the high cost of living in the nation is allegedly a violation of an existing court order, according to the federal government, on Monday.

This was contained in a letter dispatched to renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, by Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the solicitor-general of the federation

In an earlier letter, Falana said the court or any other organ had not granted an order of interim, interlocutory or perpetual injunction restraining Nigerian workers from participating in peaceful rallies convened by the NLC.

He argued that it is the constitutional right of workers to protest peacefully.

However, the solicitor-general, in her response asked Falana to advise the union to shelve the planned strike.

She said the subject matter which is the major cause of the strike is subjudice.

Jedy-Agba also stated that from the communique issued by the NLC, the planned strike goes beyond a peaceful protest as it intends to “ground the government by endangering public peace, instilling fear in the masses”.

“We assert that it is grossly inappropriate to lead a public protest in respect of issues relating to or connected with the fuel price increase, which are currently before the court,” she said.

“From the communique, it is apparent that the current move by NLC goes beyond peaceful protest by issuing a seven-day ultimatum for government to meet its demands and also embark on a nationwide action to compel the government to reverse alleged anti-worker policies.

“Furthermore, uncontroverted media reports have established that NLC is not planning a peaceful protest but intends to ground the government by endangering public peace, instilling fear in the masses, precipitating a further crisis.

“The foregoing, inclusive of the purported peaceful protest (in view of its intended aims or purposes), undoubtedly amounts to industrial action. It is incumbent on your law firm to sensitize the labour unions that peaceful protests are no justification for disrupting or shutting down essential services, which is tantamount to strike action.”

The NLC had given the federal government a seven-day deadline on Wednesday to change any “anti-poor” or “insensitive” policies.

The recent increase in petrol prices and the unexpected rise in public school tuition are only two examples of the policies cited by the union.

The union, according to the federal government, is prohibited from going on strike over the elimination of the petrol subsidy by a national industrial court

