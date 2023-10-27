Gov Diri sheds light on visit to Tinubu, mocks Sylva

The Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Friday defended his visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor was among the prominent Nigerians who visited the State House on Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

Diri, who spoke during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign tour of the Igbedi community, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state, said there was nothing unusual about his visit to the president.

The governor stressed that he was at the State House to discuss serious issues affecting the state with the president.

The PDP chieftain, however, said he was at liberty to congratulate President Tinubu over his success at the Supreme Court.

He also aimed a jibe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva, who was omitted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the amended list of candidates for the November 11 election released on Wednesday.

He said: “Yesterday (Thursday), I was in Abuja and most of you saw the video trending. The opposition elements are now jittery and have resorted to lies. Of course, that is in their character.

“As a sitting governor, there is a sitting president and I do not owe them any explanation about my visit to the president.

“If the Supreme Court affirms the president of the country, as a sitting governor I reserve all the rights to visit him. But beyond that, I went for very serious state business and I can tell you that Mr. President attended to all the issues I raised.

“Those whose names have been delisted by amendment number one of INEC can no longer sleep. They will continue to have sleepless nights.”

