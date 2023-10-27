Bayelsa election: Appeal Court reserves ruling in Sylva’s appeal

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Friday, reserved judgment on the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva, challenging his disqualification from the November 11 governorship election in the state.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on October 9 disqualified the former minister of state for petroleum resources from taking part in the election.

The judge, who delivered the ruling in a suit filed by an APC member in Bayelsa State, Deme Kolomo, held that Sylva who had been sworn in twice and ruled for five years as governor of the state would breach the 1999 Constitution if allowed to contest again.

Kolomo had in the application urged the court to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delete Sylva’s name from the list of candidates taking part in the election.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the former governor approached the appellate court to set it aside.

INEC on Wednesday omitted Sylva’s name from the amended list of candidates for the election.

The appeal court panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani, after listening to all the parties, reserved judgment on the matter.

The court promised to communicate the judgement date to the parties in the coming days.

