Reps query ITF, NERC on missing N3bn and electricity metres

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Monday queried the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) over a missing N3 billion in the agency.

The committee, therefore, gave the ITF a 48-hour ultimatum to explain the whereabouts of the missing funds.

The Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, gave the order during the hearing on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) in Abuja.

This followed the inability of the ITF to explain the utilization of the funds.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt spent N135.2bn to subsidise electricity in three months – NERC

He also directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to explain within 72 hours why a company contracted to provide metres to consumers had failed to provide the item despite receiving N39 billion from the Federal Government.

Faleke equally asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to explain how it spent N291 billion on broadband across the country last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now