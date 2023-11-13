News
Reps query ITF, NERC on missing N3bn and electricity metres
The House of Representatives Committee on Finance on Monday queried the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) over a missing N3 billion in the agency.
The committee, therefore, gave the ITF a 48-hour ultimatum to explain the whereabouts of the missing funds.
The Chairman of the committee, James Faleke, gave the order during the hearing on the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) in Abuja.
This followed the inability of the ITF to explain the utilization of the funds.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt spent N135.2bn to subsidise electricity in three months – NERC
He also directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to explain within 72 hours why a company contracted to provide metres to consumers had failed to provide the item despite receiving N39 billion from the Federal Government.
Faleke equally asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to explain how it spent N291 billion on broadband across the country last year.
