NERC sanctions 11 DisCos over estimated bills

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has sanctioned 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) for non-compliance with capping of estimated bills for customers.

The commission disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

NERC said a review of the DisCos billing of unmetered customers for 2023 had revealed non-compliance with the monthly energy caps initiated in 2020.

It added that the capping was aimed at aligning the estimated bills for unmetered customers with the measured consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.

The statement read: “The public may recall that in 2020, the commission issued the Order on Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No: NERC/197/2020) and subsequently issued monthly energy caps.

”The Commission in pursuant to Section 34(1)(d) of the Electricity Act 2023 (‘EA 2023’), has issued the order on Non-Compliance with Capping of Estimated Bills (Order No: NERC/2024/004-014) which stipulates the following:

”Credit adjustment to customers: DisCos are to issue credit adjustments to all overbilled unmetered customers for the period January to September 2023 by March 2024 billing cycle.

”Public Notice: DisCos have been directed to publish the list of credit adjustment beneficiaries in two national dailies and on their website no later than March 31, 2024.

“Regulatory Sanctions: The commission shall deduct a sum of N10,505,286,072 from the annual allowed revenues of the eleven (11) DisCos during the next tariff review, to deter future non-compliance with the energy caps approved by the commission.”

NERC reaffirmed its commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.

