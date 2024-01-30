Business
Again, NERC issues more power generation, distribution licences
In a bid to boost power supply in Lagos State, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued two power licences to the Alaro Connect Free Zone Enterprise at Alaro City in Epe, Lagos State.
This development is coming barely two weeks after 13 new companies were issued new licences for the generation of off-grid and embedded power, independent electricity distribution, as well as for the trading of electricity.
The new licences would allow the enterprise to generate and distribute electricity within the free zone.
The NERC made this known in a statement posted on its X handle on Monday.
According to the commission, the purpose of the first licence is for Embedded Electricity Generation of 10 megawatts capacity at the Alaro City, Northwest Quadrant, Lekki-Epe Expressway in Epe, Lagos.
”NERC granted the second licence for the purpose of Independent Electricity Distribution within Alaro City.”
Representatives of the enterprise were at the NERC headquarters on Monday to receive the licences from officials of the NERC Legal, Licence and Compliance Division.
