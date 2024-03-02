Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. ‘We are interested in better living conditions for Nigerians, not your job,’ NLC replies Tinubu

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s criticism of the organized labour’s activities.Read more

2. Gov Ododo vows to flush out criminals from Kogi

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, on Friday, vowed that his administration would flush out all criminal elements in the state.Read more

3. Drug abuse fueling insecurity in Nigeria – Marwa

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), on Friday, identified drug abuse as the main driver of insecurity in Nigeria.Read more

4. Reps invite NNPC, NPA, NIMASA others over PPPs, concessions

The House of Representatives has invited the Chief Executive Officers of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) over the management of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and Concessions since 1999.Read more

5. Ex-Minister of Power, Agunloye, sues EFCC for declaring him wanted, demands N1bn

Former Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Olu Agunloye, has filed a N1 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for declaring him wanted.Read more

6. CBN revokes licenses of over 4,000 Bureau De Change operators

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revoked the licenses of 4,173 Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators in the country.Read more

7. Shareholders’ funds wiped out as MTN Nigeria records massive N740bn FX losses in FY 2023 report

MTN Nigeria Plc has reported a massive foreign exchange loss of N740 billion up from N81 billion reported in 2022 signifying the company’s first-ever loss since it became a quoted company in Nigeria.Read more

8. Tinubu appoints four Executive Directors for TCN

President Bola Tinubu has appointed four persons as Executive Directors of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).Read more

9. Police parades Anambra lawyer arrested for alleged assault of 10-year-old housemaid

Police on Friday paraded an Anambra-based lawyer, Mrs. Adachukwu Okafor, who was recently apprehended for allegedly assaulting her 10-year-old housemaid.Read more

10. Bayern drop points again with draw against Freiburg

German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were again forced to drop points in the league as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Freiburg on Friday night.Read more

