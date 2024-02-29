Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, February 29, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Falana kicks against Tinubu’s planned implementation of Oronsanye Report, says it’s outdated

While applause has trailed the decision of President Bola Tinubu to a fully implement the 12-Year-old Steve Oronsanye-led committee’s report, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has toed a different direction.Read more

2. EDO 2024: Shaibu storms PDP national secretariat, threatens to drag party to court

Philip Shaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has stormed the National Secretariat of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), insisting to be given his certificate of return.Read more

3. Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship, reaffirms commitment to reforms

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday took full responsibility for the adverse effects of his government’s policy initiatives.Read more

4. Hardship: NLC claims nationwide protest was suspended over threats

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said on Wednesday that the Congress suspended the nationwide protest due to alleged threats on its leadership.Read more

5. Ondo PDP may go for consensus candidate ahead of guber poll

As the November governorship election in Ondo State approaches, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is exploring the possibility of selecting a candidate through consensus to avoid a crowded primary.Read more

6. ORONSAYE: There’ll be no job loss, Nigerian govt assures

Following President Bola Tinubu’s adoption of the 2012 Oronsaye Report, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has assured public servants that they will not lose their jobs.Read more

7. OPEC asks Nigeria to ramp oil production or miss $14tr investment opportunity

The Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al-Ghais, has warned that Nigeria risks missing out on the $14 trillion investment opportunity in the global oil market shortly unless it increases oil production.Read more

8. Air Peace announces new London route prices: economy N1.2m, business for N4m

Air Peace, a Nigerian airline, announced new pricing for its upcoming London route, effective March 30th, 2024.Read more

9. Civil servants jailed six years each for payroll fraud

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Wednesday sentenced three civil servants to six years imprisonment each for payroll fraud.Read more

10. Osimhen bags hat-trick as Napoli thrash Sassuolo 6-1

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored three goals to help Napoli come from one goal down ti win 6-1 at Sassuolo on Wednesday night.Read more

