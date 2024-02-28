Hardship: NLC claims nationwide protest was suspended over threats

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, said on Wednesday that the Congress suspended the nationwide protest due to alleged threats on its leadership.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC had called for a two-day nationwide rally slated for February 27 and February 28 to protest the current economic hardship in the country.

The Congress however suspended the protest after the first day.

NLC also extended the seven-day ultimatum handed to the Federal Government to address its demands for solutions to the current challenges in the country by another seven days.

The fresh ultimatum will expire on March 13.

Ajaero, who addressed journalists at a media conference in Abuja, said it was important for Nigerians to know the grievous threats against the leadership of the NLC.

He said: “This is aimed at intimidating and harassing us into abandoning our choice of democratic expressions through the nationwide protests.

“We have been threatened with all manners of consequences that will be meted out to us if we go ahead with the protest.

“We were not, however, deterred as lifting the heavy yoke of suffering upon Nigerian workers and masses left us with no other choice than to press on.

“During the Tuesday rally in Abuja, we had hard evidence of the importation of agent provocateurs.

“The agent provocateurs were mobilized to the protest routes and grounds to cause violence and unleash mayhem against peacefully assembled and protesting Nigerians.

“God is, however, always a step ahead of the enemies of workers and Nigerian people.

“That was also one of the reasons we had to restructure the second day of the nationwide protest.

“As we address this press briefing, all the major routes to our Headquarters here in Abuja have become militarized.”

“This level of intimidation was designed to suffocate and muzzle the voices of the citizens so that we can surrender the civic space to retrogressive forces of the society.”

