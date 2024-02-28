Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. NLC suspends economic hardship protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has suspended its two-day protest all over the country.Read more

2. ‘A figment of detractors’ imagination,’ Nigerian govt dismisses coup rumour

The Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed the rumour of a coup in the country.Read more

3. Removal of fuel subsidy challenging but necessary for economic growth – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday the decision to remove petroleum subsidy was a challenging one, but a necessary step for the country’s economic growth.Read more

4. ‘Nigeria becoming like Zimbabwe’, Ajaero says, presents protesters’ demands to National Assembly

Joe Ajaero, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday handed over a letter of demands from protesters to the National Assembly.Read more

5. Former Benue Gov, Ortom, welcomes probe, emphasizes transparency

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Tuesday, responded positively to the inauguration of two judicial commissions by his successor, Hyacinth Alia, tasked with investigating the activities of the previous administration.Read more

6. Edo: Amidst dispute over guber primary, PDP presents certificate of return to Ighodalo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday presented a certificate of return to the former chairman of Nigeria Breweries, Asue Ighodalo, as its candidate for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.Read more

7. Nigerian govt refutes claims on exit of international oil firms

The Federal Government said on Tuesday that none of the International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in Nigeria has left contrary to insinuations in some quarters.Read more

8. Three years after, CBN resumes dollar sales to BDCs

In a move to stabilize the naira and narrow the gap between the official and unofficial foreign exchange rates The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has formalised dollar sales to Bureau De Change (BDCs) operators after a three-year break.Read more

9. NDLEA arrests four suspected members of drug cartel, declares 11 wanted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has four suspected members of a drug cartel in the country.Read more

10. Man arrested for alleged car theft in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested a 29-year-old man for alleged car theft in the state.Read more

