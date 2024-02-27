Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Hardship: Protest goes on as Nigerian govt, labour meeting ends in deadlock

A last-minute meeting between the Federal Government and organized labour to stave off the planned protest against the current economic hardship in the country ended in a deadlock on Monday night.Read more

2. ‘A big nation united by hunger and starvation,’ Obi reacts to death of Nigerians scrambling for Customs’ N10K rice

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness at the death of some Nigerians buying rice at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) office in Lagos.Read more

3. Tinubu to implement 12-year-old Oronsaye report, may scrap, merge agencies

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the full implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report on civil service reform.Read more

4. TUC advices Nigerian govt to import food to address rising costs, economic hardship

As Nigerians continue to grapple with rising cost of living, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has charged the Federal Government to commence the immediate importation of essential food items to cushion the effect of rising food prices across the country.Read more

5. PDP risks legal crisis, as it moves to present cert to Edo guber candidate, Ighodalo, amidst internal dispute

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to present its Certificate of Return to Edo State governorship candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo, on Tuesday, according to a statement released on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.Read more

6. Ex-Gov Ortom rules out exit from PDP

A former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has debunked rumours of his planned exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to another political party.Read more

7. Move to hike bread price suffers setback, as faction opts out of bakers’ strike

The planned strike of bakers in the country set to commence on Tuesday has suffered a setback, as a group of bakers, on Monday, kicked against the nationwide strike.Read more

8. Dangote, Elumelu, Soludo, others make Tinubu’s economic advisory committee (See full list)

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu; ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo and billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu and several others have been named as part of a tripartite economic advisory committee set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more

9. Customs suspends sale of seized rice after death of seven buyers in Lagos

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has suspended the sale of seized food items over a stampede that claimed the lives of seven people at its Old Zonal Headquarters in the Yaba area of Lagos State last Friday.Read more

10. Paris Olympics: Super Falcons beat Cameroon to reach final qualifying round

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have advanced to the final round of the qualification series for the 2024 Olympic Games billed to hold in Paris.Read more

