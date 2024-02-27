Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Hardship: Protest goes on as Nigerian govt, labour meeting ends in deadlock
A last-minute meeting between the Federal Government and organized labour to stave off the planned protest against the current economic hardship in the country ended in a deadlock on Monday night.Read more
2. ‘A big nation united by hunger and starvation,’ Obi reacts to death of Nigerians scrambling for Customs’ N10K rice
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed sadness at the death of some Nigerians buying rice at the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) office in Lagos.Read more
3. Tinubu to implement 12-year-old Oronsaye report, may scrap, merge agencies
President Bola Tinubu has ordered the full implementation of the Stephen Oronsaye report on civil service reform.Read more
4. TUC advices Nigerian govt to import food to address rising costs, economic hardship
As Nigerians continue to grapple with rising cost of living, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has charged the Federal Government to commence the immediate importation of essential food items to cushion the effect of rising food prices across the country.Read more
5. PDP risks legal crisis, as it moves to present cert to Edo guber candidate, Ighodalo, amidst internal dispute
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to present its Certificate of Return to Edo State governorship candidate, Dr. Asuerinme Ighodalo, on Tuesday, according to a statement released on Monday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.Read more
READ ALSO;Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 25, 2024
6. Ex-Gov Ortom rules out exit from PDP
A former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, has debunked rumours of his planned exit from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to another political party.Read more
7. Move to hike bread price suffers setback, as faction opts out of bakers’ strike
The planned strike of bakers in the country set to commence on Tuesday has suffered a setback, as a group of bakers, on Monday, kicked against the nationwide strike.Read more
8. Dangote, Elumelu, Soludo, others make Tinubu’s economic advisory committee (See full list)
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote; the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu; ex-Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and Governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo and billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu and several others have been named as part of a tripartite economic advisory committee set up by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.Read more
9. Customs suspends sale of seized rice after death of seven buyers in Lagos
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has suspended the sale of seized food items over a stampede that claimed the lives of seven people at its Old Zonal Headquarters in the Yaba area of Lagos State last Friday.Read more
10. Paris Olympics: Super Falcons beat Cameroon to reach final qualifying round
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have advanced to the final round of the qualification series for the 2024 Olympic Games billed to hold in Paris.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...