Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 25, 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. ECOWAS lifts sanctions on Niger, Mali, Guinea

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Saturday lifted some sanctions on Niger Republic, Mali and Guinea.Read more

2. Labour Party internal conflict re-emerges, as Apapa faction presents another candidate for Edo guber race

The Labour Party in Edo State faces internal divisions as two factions within the party have announced rival candidates for the upcoming September 21st gubernatorial election.Read more

3. Presidency reacts to leaked memo about Tinubu’s planned visit to Qatar

The Presidency on Saturday dismissed insinuations that Qatari authorities had stopped the scheduled state visit by President Bola Tinubu to the Gulf State.Read more

4. NSIB receives US preliminary report on helicopter crash that killed Wigwe, others

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has received the preliminary report on the helicopter accident that killed the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and three others from the United States National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).Read more

5. Intimidation, harassment won’t stop me from pursuing Edo governorship ambition —Shaibu

The Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said on Saturday intimidation and harassment would not stop him from pursuing his political ambition.Read more

6. Ganduje boasts APC will win Edo governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, boasted on Saturday the party would win the September governorship election in Edo State.Read more

7. Exploring two popular short-term rental models in Lagos

Short-term rentals have become increasingly popular in Lagos, offering visitors a more personalized and flexible accommodation experience compared to traditional hotels.Read more

8. EFCC arrests 11 suspected currency racketeers in Kano

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives have arrested 11 suspected currency racketeers in Kano State.Read more

9. Oyo govt shuts illegal mining factory

The Oyo State government has shut down an illegal mining factory in Idi-Ayunre, Oluyole Local Government Area of the state.Read more

10. Saka stars as Arsenal thrash Newcastle to keep pressure on Man City, Liverpool

Bukayo Saka was on target for Arsenal in their 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle United in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday night.Read more

