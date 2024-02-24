Labour Party internal conflict re-emerges, as Apapa faction presents another candidate for Edo guber race

The Labour Party in Edo State faces internal divisions as two factions within the party have announced rival candidates for the upcoming September 21st gubernatorial election.

This development raises critical questions about the party’s unity and potential impact on its electoral chances.

On Friday, Barrister Olumide Akpata was declared the candidate of the Julius Abure-led faction after a primary election, garnering 316 votes.

Less than 24 hours later, a rival faction led by Alhaji Lamidi Apapa submitted a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) nominating Barrister Anderson Uwadiae Asemota as their candidate.

Read Also: ASUU calls for solidarity against ‘master-slave posture’ of Nigerian Govt

The party’s internal divisions could potentially weaken its position and influence voter perception during the election campaign.

The legitimacy of each candidate’s nomination remains unclear due to the ongoing internal dispute within the Labour Party.

INEC’s response to the conflicting nominations and the subsequent legal implications are yet to be determined.

The implications of this split for the party’s overall image and performance in the Edo election remain to be seen.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now