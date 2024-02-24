ASUU calls for solidarity against ‘master-slave posture’ of Nigerian Govt

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Friday issued a statement through its Lagos Zonal Coordinator, Prof. Adelaja Odukoya, criticizing the government’s treatment of lecturers and students.

The statement calls for national support in their ongoing struggle for improved university standards.

ASUU accused the government of “inflicting misery” on lecturers and students despite their efforts to elevate public universities.

The also statement emphasized ASUU’s “patriotic endeavours” to improve the university system.

Odukoya said it was imperative to update Nigerians about the events that had transpired after the last nationwide strike that was suspended on Friday, October 14, 2022; the union’s interactions with the present administration since inception, and the possible consequences of the lack of notable actions on the part of the authorities.

He said, “We are calling attention to the government’s consistent insensitivity when it comes to agreements and the well-being of patriotic scholars in the Nigeria public universities.

“The government has persisted in inflicting misery on lecturers and students in Nigeria, despite their sincere efforts to elevate our public universities to global standard.

“ASUU is unfazed in its patriotic endeavours. To reposition the Nigerian university system, we call on other patriots in the media, labour movement, student organisations, and civil society organisations to join ASUU in the rejection of the government’s master-slave posture on labour matters.”

Odukoya insisted that in spite of its promises ahead of assuming office, the Bola Tinubu administration had failed to liveup to expectations in respect of the issues that had been at the forefront of the union’s recent strike actions, the last being from February to October 2022.

