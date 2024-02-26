Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, February 27, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Rivers APC chairman accuses Fubara of breaching peace deal
Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers, Chief Tony Okocha has accused the state Governor, Siminialayi Fubara of delaying the implementation of the eight-point resolution toward ending political crisis in the state.Read more
2. Afenifere begs Yoruba people not to participate in protests over economic hardship
The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere has begged Yoruba people not to participate in the protests breaking out from some parts of the country over the current economic hardship in the country.Read more
3. EFCC urges presidency, ministries, others to submit anti-corruption plans
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Presidency, the Federal Judicial Commission, and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, to submit their anti-corruption strategies, as part of the agency’s efforts to stop the abuse of contracts.Read more
4. SERAP sues govs, Wike over failure to account for alleged missing N40tn LGA allocations
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Nigeria’s governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr Nyesom Wike “over their failure to account for the alleged missing N40 trillion federal allocations meant for local governments in the states and the FCT.”Read more
5. Ohanaeze faction demands apology from Gowon over ‘inflammatory’ comments
A faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has demanded that a former head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd) apologise for recent “inflammatory” comments about the Nigerian Civil War experience.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, February 25, 2024
6. Benue govt orders sacked LG chairmen to vacate offices
The Benue State government has ordered three local government council caretaker chairmen who were sacked over allegations of gross misconduct and embezzlement of council revenues to vacate their offices.Read more
7. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Cement makers to slash price of product; Tinubu seeks $10bn to stabilise exchange rate; Other stories
Cement manufacturers in Nigeria have agreed to bring down the price of the product following the Federal Government’s intervention.Read more
8. Plateau women protest hunger, economic hardship
A group of women in Plateau State under the auspices of the “Voice of Women in Nigerian Leadership Initiative,” on Saturday, took to major streets of Jos, the state capital, to protest the hunger, poverty and economic hardship in the state and Nigeria in general.Read more
9. Table Tennis: Nigeria, Egypt, others gear up for 13th African Games
After a not-too-impressive outing at the just concluded ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships (WTTTC), African table tennis heavyweights – Nigeria and Egypt as well as other continental contenders have now shifted focus to the forthcoming African Games taking place in Ghana.Read more
10. Van Dijk extra-time header helps Liverpool beat Chelsea in Carabao Cup final
Virgil van Dijk scored the only goal of a remarkable game to help Liverpool beat Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday.Read more
