Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 24 2024

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Hardship: Presidency claims efforts to ramp up food supply ongoing

The presidency said on Friday efforts towards the release of 42,000 metric tonnes of food items to support vulnerable populations across the country have reached the final stages.Read more

2. ‘Electricity is not free’, Power Minister tells DisCo to publish names of debtors

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has thrown his support behind the publication of names of debtors owing outstanding electricity bills to the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).Read more

3. Catholic Bishops in Nigeria reject Pope’s directive to bless same-sex marriage

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) on Friday reaffirmed its stance on same-sex relationships, reiterating the Church’s teaching on marriage and rejecting the practice of blessing same-sex couples.Read more

4. Obi dismisses rumours of resignation from Labour Party

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has dismissed rumours of his resignation from the party.Read more

5. EDO 2024: PDP will lose if I am not fielded, Shaibu warns

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has vowed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will lose if the party fails to field him as its candidate in the 2024 state governorship election.Read more

6. INEC releases report of 2023 general election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, released the report on the 2023 general election which the Commission said was is in keeping with its tradition over the last four electoral cycles and commitment to transparency.Read more

7. CBN asks Customs to adopt same FX rate for importation and clearance of goods

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to adopt the same forex rate for importation and clearance of goods in the country.Read more

8. Investors make N464bn as Nigeria’s equities market rebounds from losses

Investors in the Nigerian capital market went home with N464 billion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more

9. Man docked for allegedly stabbing friend with broken bottle in Lagos

Police on Friday arraigned a 32-year-old man, Tosin Omotoye, at the Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stabbing his friend with a broken bottle.Read more

10. Falcons hold Cameroon’s Lionesses to away draw in Olympic qualifier

Nigeria women’s football team, Super Falcons played a goalless draw with Cameroon’s Lionesses in an Olympic qualifier on Friday.Read more

