Investors make N464bn as Nigeria’s equities market rebounds from losses

Investors in the Nigerian capital market went home with N464 billion at the close of trading on Friday.

This followed the rise of market capitalization to N55.8 trillion from N55.3 trillion posted by the bourse on Thursday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) increased to 102,088.07 from 101,239.10 recorded the previous day.

The market breadth also closed positive as 22 stocks advanced, 19 declined, while 76 others remained unchanged in 7,714 deals.

Juli Plc led other gainers with 9.86% growth in share price to close at N2.34 from the previous N2.13 per share.

Daar Communications, PZ Cussons, and Veritas Kapital Assurance also posted a 9.72%, 7.72%, and 7.04% increase in their share prices.

On the flip side, Morison Industries led other price decliners as it shed 9.73% off its share price to close at N1.67 from the previous N1.85 per share.

Livestock Feeds, Omatek Ventures, and Guinea Insurance completed the list of losers in today’s trading with 9.70%, 9.09%, and 9.09% cut in their share prices.

On the volume index, Guaranty Trust Holding (GTCO) traded 53.044 million shares valued at N2.09 billion in 395 deals followed by Veritas Kapital Assurance with 25.809 million shares worth N18.8 million traded by shareholders in 91 deals

Zenith Bank traded 20.720 million shares valued at N739.1 million in 529 deals.

GTCO traded equities worth N2.09 billion in 395 deals followed by Zenith Bank with stocks worth N739 million in 529 deals.

FBNH traded equities worth N585 million in 287 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now