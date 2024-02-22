Tinubu appoints Gbenga Alade as AMCON MD

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mr. Gbenga Alade as Chief Executive Officer of the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

He succeeds Ahmed Kuru, who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in August 2015.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the appointment in a statement on Thursday night in Abuja.

He said the president also appointed the trio of Aminu Ismail, Adeshola Lamidi, and Lucky Adaghe as executive directors in the agency.

The appointments, according to Ngelale, are subject to Senate confirmation.

“The President expects unflagging dedication, professionalism, and dutifulness from the new appointees to ensure that the operations of AMCON are more efficient, transparent, and in consonance with his determination to sanitize the nation’s financial system to maximise value and enhance investor confidence in the Nigerian economy,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now