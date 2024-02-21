Tinubu appoints Ibrahim Gaga as NEXIM Bank ED

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Ibrahim Gaga as the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja.

Gaga, who has over 25 years of experience in the banking industry and legal services, will supervise the bank’s corporate service department.

He had previously served as the NEXIM Bank’s Board Secretary and Legal Adviser.

“The President expects that Gaga will bring to his new role renewed zeal and diligence to enhance NEXIM’s mandate of providing finance, risk mitigation services, accurate trade and market information,” the statement read.

