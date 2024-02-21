News
Tinubu appoints Kemi Nandap as new Immigration CG
President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Kemi Nandap as the new Comptroller–General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).
Nandap will replace Mrs. Caroline Adepoju, whose term in office expires on February 29.
She previously served as the Deputy Comptroller –General in charge of the Migration Directorate in the service.
The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said the appointment took effect from March 1.
The statement read: “The President anticipates that the new comptroller-general will deepen the ongoing reforms in the service and create a robust mechanism for efficient and dedicated service delivery to Nigerians.
“As well as strengthen the nation’s security through proactive and effective border security and migration management.”
